Funerals Today; December 22, 2021

Belcher, Jerry Brooks - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Dobey Jr., Clyde - 1 p.m., Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, Huntington.
Hart, Jesse - 11 a.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Keenan, David Cecil - 1 p.m., Pierson Chapel Church, Whitewater.
McCallister, Justine Stickler - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Mercer, Richard Roland - 1 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissionville.
Pauley, Ronnie D. - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Westmoreland, Ellen Sue Kitts - 3 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
White, Dryden - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Whitman, Lawrence David - 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Ravenswood.
Wooten, Steve Darnell - 2 p.m., Boone Memorial Park.