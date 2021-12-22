Thank you for Reading.

Belcher, Jerry Brooks - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Dobey Jr., Clyde - 1 p.m., Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, Huntington.

Hart, Jesse - 11 a.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Keenan, David Cecil - 1 p.m., Pierson Chapel Church, Whitewater.

McCallister, Justine Stickler - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Mercer, Richard Roland - 1 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissionville.

Pauley, Ronnie D. - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Westmoreland, Ellen Sue Kitts - 3 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

White, Dryden - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Whitman, Lawrence David - 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Ravenswood.

Wooten, Steve Darnell - 2 p.m., Boone Memorial Park.

Tags

Recommended for you