Bateman, Violet L. - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Bradley, Randy Merle - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Browning, Sandy Kay - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Cadel, James - Noon, Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Gibson, Nathaniel A. - 1 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, Saint Albans

Gillenwater, Charles Ronnie - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Greenlee, Evelyn Margaret - 11 a.m., Charleston Baptist Temple, Charleston.

Halverson, Kathern Jones - 2 p.m., Fairlawn Baptist Church, Dunbar.

Holderby, Gene Milton - 11 a.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Miller, Jerry Lowell - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens Cemetery, Madison.

