Funerals Today; February 4, 2022

Bateman, Violet L. - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Bradley, Randy Merle - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Browning, Sandy Kay - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.
Cadel, James - Noon, Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Gibson, Nathaniel A. - 1 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, Saint Albans
Gillenwater, Charles Ronnie - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Greenlee, Evelyn Margaret - 11 a.m., Charleston Baptist Temple, Charleston.
Halverson, Kathern Jones - 2 p.m., Fairlawn Baptist Church, Dunbar.
Holderby, Gene Milton - 11 a.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Miller, Jerry Lowell - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens Cemetery, Madison.