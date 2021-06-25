Thank you for Reading.

Carpenter, Joyce Ann - 1 p.m., Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Claar, Gwendolyn - 11 a.m., Bollinger’s Funeral Home, Charleston.

Claar, Robert W. - 11 a.m., Bollinger’s Funeral Home, Charleston.

Cook, Roger Mark - 11 a.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Gillispie, Jason Michael “Mike" - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Groves, Roy Eugene - 2 p.m., Summersville Nazarene Church.

Heindl, Mark Edward - 7 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Kelly, Danny Wayne - 10 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Kozak, Norma Juanita - 1 p.m., Stevens & GrassFuneral Home, Malden.

Lawrence, C. David - 1 p.m., Abney Street Church of God, St. Albans.

Pridemore, Robert Jackson - 12 p.m., Pridemore Cemetery at Rocky Hill, Chapmanville.

Richards, Darrell F. - 1 p.m., Central Community Tabernacle, Charleston.

Vandevender, Tommy Carol - 1 p.m., Thornwood Community Church.

Williams, Riley Kaye - 2 p.m., Mt. Hope Cemetery, Dawes.

Willison, Nancy Louise - 11 a.m., Summersville Baptist Church sanctuary, Summersville.

