Thank you for Reading.

Barr, Ronald Lee - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Blackshire Sr., Arliss Glenn - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.

Blevins, Armilda Gail - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Carpenter, Ola Mavis - 1 p.m., Little Creek Bartlett Cemetery, Spencer.

Case, Damon “Ed” Edgar - 2 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Cutright, Alta Marie Coleman - 2:30 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, Charleston.

Grafton, James E. - 1 p.m., Lohr & Barb Funeral Home, Parsons.

Knowlton, Dr. Leo H. - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

McKinney, Larry Dwight - 12 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Naylor, Woodrow - 2 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Nichols, Patricia Kay - 12 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Payne Sr., Beni F. - 6 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Safreed, Helen - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

Spurgeon, Gary C. - 1 p.m., Pat Boyle Funeral Home, Jane Lew.

Tags

Recommended for you