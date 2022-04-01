Funerals Today; Friday, April 1, 2022 Apr 1, 2022 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Barr, Ronald Lee - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Blackshire Sr., Arliss Glenn - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.Blevins, Armilda Gail - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Carpenter, Ola Mavis - 1 p.m., Little Creek Bartlett Cemetery, Spencer.Case, Damon “Ed” Edgar - 2 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Cutright, Alta Marie Coleman - 2:30 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, Charleston.Grafton, James E. - 1 p.m., Lohr & Barb Funeral Home, Parsons.Knowlton, Dr. Leo H. - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.McKinney, Larry Dwight - 12 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Naylor, Woodrow - 2 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Nichols, Patricia Kay - 12 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Payne Sr., Beni F. - 6 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Safreed, Helen - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.Spurgeon, Gary C. - 1 p.m., Pat Boyle Funeral Home, Jane Lew. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ronald Lee Walker Memorial Park Funeral Home Spencer Sunset Memorial Park Gary C. Jane Lew Recommended for you Local Spotlight Kenneth William Eastwood Larry Dwight McKinney Emory C. (Sam) Waggoner Ronald Keith Humphrey Willard Henry McClanahan Carlos A. Moore Arthur Leroy Cobbs Blank Linda Sue Spurlock Robert Hill Harbert Charles Russell Hirst Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 1, 2022 Daily Mail WV KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events Nationals statement from the board of the Charleston Amateur Hockey Association Nationals prove slippery for Charleston Chiefs, team will shoot for next year Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks