Albaugh, Sharon Sue - 12 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Dingess, Derek Shane - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Donegan, Ruth Craft - 11 a.m., Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Nitro.

Gregorich, Geraldine Iris - 1 p.m., Ravenswood Cemetery, Ravenswood.

Griggs, Phillip Thomas - 1 p.m., Pentecostal Lighthouse Church, Fairmont.

Holmes, Patricia Ann - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Hutchison II, Roy - 1 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, South Charleston.

Keffer, Mary Margaret - 11 a.m., Elk River Church of the Nazarene, Charleston.

Lovejoy, Lillian Walker - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Nida, Brandon Lance - 12 p.m., Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

O'Brian, Judith A. - 11 p.m., Teays Valley Baptist Church, Hurricane.

Skiles, Emory Jennings - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Smith, Angela Michelle - 11 a.m., High Lawn Memorial Park mausoleum, Oak Hill.

Taylor Jr., Kelvin Rovon ‘KJ’ - 11 a.m., Charleston Civic Center, Charleston.

