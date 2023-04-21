Funerals Today; Friday, April 21, 2023 Apr 21, 2023 47 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bailey, Dolores - 1 p.m., Rock Branch Independent Church, Nitro.Casto, Denver Keith - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.Fletcher, Nancy Carol - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Graham, Wanda Martin Hall - 12 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Hanshew, Bertha Louise - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Lesher, Patsy Lou - 2 p.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin.McDaniel, Michael Lee - 6 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Charleston.Murphy, Lucille - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.Pettry, Savanna L. - 6 p.m., Pentecostal Freedom Church, Ameagle.Wilson, Roy Edward - 1 p.m., New Life Church, Huntington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight Belma Loretta Sowards Tina Marie Booth Charles Dwight Richardson Yvonne C. Flowers Barbara Jo Lanham Linda L. Boggess Robert Chester Eugene Hensley Shirley Ann Eagle Edwin Steiner Wager Phyllis Jean Craigo Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail Elkview author releases latest children's book