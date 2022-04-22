Funerals Today; Friday, April 22, 2022 Apr 22, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arthur, Brandon Scott - 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Brockway, Stephanie Jean - 2 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.Burgess, Charles L. “Tink” - 1 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.Carte, Wilma - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Eads, Gordon Ray - Noon, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.Fisher, Oscar Harold - 6 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Fratino, Rose Marie - 5 p.m., The Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Charleston.Gillispie, Ruby Maye - 10 a.m., Wyoma Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry.Grant, Betty Lou Spradling - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel United Methodist Church, Liberty.Harris, French “Jake” Darwin - 11 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Huffman, Amy M. - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.McNeely, Ruby - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Miller, Janet G. DePugh - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Payne, Shaunta Marie - 1 p.m., Keith Full Gospel Church, Orgas.Payne, Thomas Edward - 1 p.m., Payne Family Cemetery, Winfield.Sigman, John Franklin - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charleston Charles L. Christianity Catholic Church Funeral Home Basilica Rose Marie Co-cathedral Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Okey R. "Tippy" Shelton Alice Herring Barksdale Charles L. “Tink” Burgess John Franklin Sigman Blank David Bruce Tucker Larry Allen Oxley Betty Lou Spradling Grant Blank Alice Herring Barksdale Blank Larry Allen Oxley George Marion McCormick Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 22, 2022 Daily Mail WV Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’ Other Tamarack Marketplace juried exhibitions for 2022 WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes Marshall Health recognized as state's first Center for Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Care Mindfulness, exercise may ameliorate symptoms, pain for those with MS