Arthur, Brandon Scott - 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Brockway, Stephanie Jean - 2 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.

Burgess, Charles L. “Tink” - 1 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.

Carte, Wilma - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Eads, Gordon Ray - Noon, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

Fisher, Oscar Harold - 6 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Fratino, Rose Marie - 5 p.m., The Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Charleston.

Gillispie, Ruby Maye - 10 a.m., Wyoma Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry.

Grant, Betty Lou Spradling - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel United Methodist Church, Liberty.

Harris, French “Jake” Darwin - 11 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Huffman, Amy M. - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

McNeely, Ruby - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Miller, Janet G. DePugh - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Payne, Shaunta Marie - 1 p.m., Keith Full Gospel Church, Orgas.

Payne, Thomas Edward - 1 p.m., Payne Family Cemetery, Winfield.

Sigman, John Franklin - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

