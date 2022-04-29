Funerals Today; Friday, April 29, 2022 Apr 29, 2022 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chapman, Helen Kelly - 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.Cummings, Raymond Sonny - 2 p.m., Hamlin United Methodist Church, Hamlin.Giles, Percy D. - 10:30 a.m., WVSU Davis Fine Arts Bldg., Institute.Hayhurst Jr., James Bernard - 1 p.m., Mount Carmel Cemetery.Hodges, Randy C. - 2 p.m., Putney Memorial Church, Charleston.Pierson, Frank Alva - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Pritt, Helen Ernestine Bradley - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Southall, Helen Louise Emerson - 11 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Spencer, Calvin Rufus (Rick) - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Norma Jean Nida Janet Rosalie (Melton) Purdy Blank Donald R. Womack Blank Dorothea "Dottie" Anderson Pamela J. Moore Evelyn Parsons Helen Kelly Chapman Geraldine Wilson-Smith Sally Jane “Sallee" Fluharty Blank Okey R. "Tippy" Shelton Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 29, 2022 Daily Mail WV Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing New books by regional authors offer compelling stories, heartfelt themes Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’ Other Tamarack Marketplace juried exhibitions for 2022 WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes