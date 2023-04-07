Funerals Today; Friday, April 7, 2023 Apr 7, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ashworth, Norma (Ramey) - 1 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.Fauber, Floyd L. - 1 p.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, Charleston.Gabbert, Cpt. James Keith - 1 p.m., United Methodist Temple, Beckley.Harris, Doretha - Noon, New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.Hawley, Ruth A. - 3:30 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Hill III, John E. - 2 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Institute.Lowe, Suzann Wilson - 2 p.m., Edgewood Summit, Charleston.Matheny Sr., Jackie Lee - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.McClanahan, Billie Ray - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.Miller, Donald A. - 2 p.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.Mullins, Stephen “Steve” D. - 11 a.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Proffitt Jr., Roy James - 1 p.m., Solid Rock Tabernacle, Cedar Grove.Sayre, Ruth Ellen - 6:30 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Stewart, Tammy Lynn - 11 a.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.Walker, Christopher Wayne - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Wiley, David Arnim - 11 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Huntington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Politics Recommended for you Local Spotlight Doretha Harris Kathryn Lee Mason Kellie Ann Magaw Ruth A. Hawley Norma (Ramey) Ashworth James Napoleon Mitchell Jr. Billie Ray “Bill McClanahan Donald A. Miller Marian Dillard Thaxton Marietha Geraldine Hutchinson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic'