Funerals Today; Friday, August 12, 2022

Akers, David Leon - 1 p.m., Buckner-Young Cemetery, Mill Creek.
Anderson, James (Jim) Griffin - 1 p.m., St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Pinch.
Deal, Rex Redford - 11 a.m., Bruce Deal Cemetery, Kenna.
Henry, Sheila Joan - 1 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.
Hill, Earl Lee - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Ingram, Oma Zoe - 1:30 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.
McCoy, Kensey Faith - 11 a.m., Christ Temple Church, Huntington.
Miller, Nancy Burdette Dalesio - 10:30 a.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, Ripley.
Murray, Eric Stephen - 5 p.m., Beni Kedem Shrine Temple, Charleston.
Piper, George Vergano - 11 a.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Thomas, Sonja Lee - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.
Tulley, Frederick James - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Varner, Dorothy Walker - 12 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
White, James R. - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
Woods, Robert Allen - 2 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.