Funerals Today; Friday, August 19, 2022

Bowles, Margaret Ann (Locke) - 7 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Crockett, Robert "Bob" - 3 p.m., Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor.
Duiguid, Ricky Allen - Noon, The Father's House Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.
Fulks, Evelyn June Stump - 11 a.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg.
Higginbotham, Tracey J. - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.
Hinkle, Mary Rose - 5 p.m., Kimble Funeral Home, Marlinton.
Likens, Luann Dawn - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Loudermilk, Sue C. - 9 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Miller, Olden B. "Natchee" - 7 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Taylor, Janet Sue - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Walker, Patsy - 11 a.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Young, Lyle Edward - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
Young, Patricia Brillhart - 1 p.m., Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Charleston.