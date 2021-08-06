Bennett, Jerry Lee - 1 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Caserta, Mary “Susan” - 1 p.m., Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man.
Coffman, Roscoe Robert - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.
Doneghy, Mary - 2 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.
Dorsey, Thomas Dickerson “Dick" - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.
Frye, Mary Irene Julie - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Linton, Sylvester J. - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Skiles, Norma Lee Craft - 2 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.