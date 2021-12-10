Thank you for Reading.

Anderson, Dewayne Edward - 6 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Casto, Freda Mae - 1 p.m., Fairview Cemetery, Given.

Ferguson Sr., Lines Robert - 11 a.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.

Guyer Jr., Kenneth Eugene - 12 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Huntington.

Johnson, James William - 2 p.m., Higher Ground Christian Fellowship, St. Albans.

King, Elaine Haynes - 12 p.m., St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Nitro.

Lake, Charles Leslie - Noon, Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Leffel, Linda Lee - 12 p.m., High Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Oak Hill.

McLane, Robert "Bobby" Dale - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Morris, Violet Jean - 1 p.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, Charleston.

Myers, Sabra Jean - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Rudd, Nada Belle Jeffers - 11 a.m., Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill.

Stickley, Ricky Lee - 3 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Tags

Recommended for you