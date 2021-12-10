Funerals Today; Friday December 10, 2021 Dec 10, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anderson, Dewayne Edward - 6 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Casto, Freda Mae - 1 p.m., Fairview Cemetery, Given.Ferguson Sr., Lines Robert - 11 a.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.Guyer Jr., Kenneth Eugene - 12 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Huntington.Johnson, James William - 2 p.m., Higher Ground Christian Fellowship, St. Albans.King, Elaine Haynes - 12 p.m., St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Nitro.Lake, Charles Leslie - Noon, Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Leffel, Linda Lee - 12 p.m., High Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Oak Hill.McLane, Robert "Bobby" Dale - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Morris, Violet Jean - 1 p.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, Charleston.Myers, Sabra Jean - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Rudd, Nada Belle Jeffers - 11 a.m., Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill.Stickley, Ricky Lee - 3 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hill Funeral Home Tyree Christianity Rudd Oak Nada Belle Jeffers Funeral Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mary Francis Ward Lola Irene Burford Blank Glenda Jean Graley Ricky Lee Stickley Dale K. Shedd Blank Sharon Lynn Morris Blank Lola Irene Burford Blank Suzanne Gail (Good) Christian Lines Robert Ferguson Sr. Blank Ricky Lee Stickley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 10, 2021 Daily Mail WV New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar About the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society Visionary’s beat goes on at W. Va. steelpan drum company Marni Jameson: Ten ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists