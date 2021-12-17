Thank you for Reading.

Allen, John Andrew - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Cessou, Suzanne - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Cossin, Lois A. - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Downs, Sharon Nichole - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Garrison, Donald L. “Goony” - 7 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.

Hall, Shirley Junior - 2 p.m., Dotson-Simpson Cemetery, Keslers Cross Lanes.

Harris Sr., David John - 11 a.m., Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Holstine, Pamela Gail "Sawdust" - 2 p.m., Holstine Cemetery, Dartmont.

Lambert, Thomas Michael - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Thacker, Martha Agnes - 11 a.m., Huntington First Church of the Nazarene.

Thomas, Robert “Bob” - 10 a.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Tyree, George Hamlin - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Tags

Recommended for you