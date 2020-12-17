Bass, Kevin - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Brown, Gloria - 12 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.
Burgess, Charles - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Cantrell, Kenneth - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Welch.
Comer, Jordan - 1 p.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissionville.
Dye, Herbert Wood - 1 p.m., Goldtown Community Church, Kenna.
Gillenwater, John - 1 p.m., River Ridge Church, Teays Valley.
Harris, Mary Elizabeth - 3 p.m., Callender Funeral Home, Charleston.
Johnson, Richard Cline - 1 p.m., Ravenswood Cemetery.
Lyons, Violet Lee - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
White, Steven James - 2 p.m., Bim Freewill Baptist Church.
Williams, Brandon - 4 p.m., Valley Christian Assembly Church, Charleston.