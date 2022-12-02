Funerals Today; Friday, December 2, 2022 Dec 2, 2022 3 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alderman Sr., Johnny Cea - 1:30 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.Barker, Regina (Gena) Carolyn - 11 a.m., Bible Baptist Church, Danville.Belcher, Albert Ray “Jack” - 1 p.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview.Boggs, Ray Lewis - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.Claytor, Andrea Patricia - 12 p.m., St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans.Finney, Mary Ann - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Gillespie, Mary Katherine - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Hall, Phyllis J. - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum, South Charleston.Hickman, Patricia Louise - 11 a.m., Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Princeton.Holstein Sr., James D. - Noon, Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.McClure, Eric - 11 a.m., The Salvation Army, Charleston.Reed, Rev. Kenneth “Linden” - 12 p.m., Mt. Union Church, Pliny.Stull, Kaiden Lee Harold - 1 p.m., New Hope Church of Brethren at Frost, Dunmore. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pliny Stull Christianity Kaiden Lee Harold New Hope Church Of Brethren Eric Union Church Salvation Army Recommended for you Local Spotlight Sutton Alexandria Perdue Roderick Allen Young Debra Began Surbaugh Shelia Jane (Carpenter) Ramey Barry Kent Clark Mary Ann Finney Rev. Kenneth “Linden” Reed Mary Ann Finney Carolyn Adele “Dale” Groom Rosalee Brown Trending Now Articles ArticlesRooting for the underdogs: Hoover to make historic appearance at state football championshipWVU basketball: Huggins returning to Cincinnati for WVU matchup with XavierGazette-Mail editorial: Jimbo TV renewed for another seasonMarshall football: Herd has options when it comes to bowl gameLooking at plans for the next wave of WVU athletic renovationsJeffries switches to GOP; remaining three Democrats in WV Senate vow to stick with partyFEMA denies disaster aid for households in August floods in Kanawha, Fayette countiesWV greenhouse gas emission percentage rose well above national increaseDear Abby: Woman accosted after church for saying things she didn'tWVU football: Three Mountaineers named to All-Big 12 team Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 2, 2022 Daily Mail WV University of Charleston implements Virtual Reality Education Laboratory John Warren Davis: A trailblazing educator Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities