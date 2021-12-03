Funerals Today; Friday, December 3, 2021 Dec 3, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Abdalla, Theodore Isaac - 11 a.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.Anderson, John Paul - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Davis, Nial "Sonny" - 11 a.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.Goff, Jeffrey Howard - 6 p.m., Brown’s Chapel, St. Albans.Jackson, Argil Lee - 11 a.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.Jones Jr., James Edward “JR” - 11 a.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.Larch, Carl Clayton - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Newman V, Payton Lewis “Sam” - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.Plantin, Willie Bell - First Baptist Church of Vandalia, Charleston.Woods Sr., Roger Steven - Noon, First Baptist Church of Smithers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Steven Baptist Church Noon Christianity Wood First Baptist Church Of Vandalia Roger Recommended for you Local Spotlight Kevin Earl Fluharty Blank David Ray Poore Joan Frances Burke George Monroe Blackshire Grant Allen Ford Blank Grant Allen Ford Julia Annette Sistrunk James A. McCoy Sr. James Edward “JR” Jones Jr. Blank Julia Annette Sistrunk Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 3, 2021 Daily Mail WV Visionary’s beat goes on at W. Va. steelpan drum company Marni Jameson: Ten ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists Local artists' work featured in Juried Exhibition Kanawha City Lions sponsor school Peace Poster contests