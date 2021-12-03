Thank you for Reading.

Abdalla, Theodore Isaac - 11 a.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.

Anderson, John Paul - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Davis, Nial "Sonny" - 11 a.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Goff, Jeffrey Howard - 6 p.m., Brown’s Chapel, St. Albans.

Jackson, Argil Lee - 11 a.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Jones Jr., James Edward “JR” - 11 a.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Larch, Carl Clayton - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Newman V, Payton Lewis “Sam” - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Plantin, Willie Bell - First Baptist Church of Vandalia, Charleston.

Woods Sr., Roger Steven - Noon, First Baptist Church of Smithers.

Tags

Recommended for you