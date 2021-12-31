Funerals Today, Friday, December 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Balser, Donald R. - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.Bonecutter, Marshall Gene - 1 p.m., House of Praise and Worship Church, Point Pleasant.Casto, Imogene - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Davis, Charles Edward - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Finney, George William - 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Hill-Rucker, Misty - 12 p.m., Hughes Creek Community Church, Hugheston.Kitchen, Anna Ruth Davis - 11 a.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.Parker, LaVerne Reeves - Noon, Grace Bible Church, Charleston.Simmons, June Ruth - 1 p.m., Arnett Chapel, Arnett.White, Betty Jane - 1 p.m., Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Phyllis “Jean” Collins Joan W. Chambers Barton Sandra “Sue” Jacobs Clay James Daniel McCague Juanita Frances Meador Hefner Blank Donna Jean Monday Linda K. Shinault Patricia Baughman Blank Sandra Faye Jones Gladys Green Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: Dec. 31, 2021 Daily Mail WV Carver students add new sparkle to Coonskin holiday displays Kathleen M. Jacobs: Christmases past, present and yet to come Susan Johnson: From the recipe box to Boxing Day Dickensian delight: Attempting to make a Victorian Christmas pudding Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season