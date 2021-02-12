Cooper, Juanita - 12 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Gandy, Beatrice - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Gray, Terry Lee - 1 p.m., Hill Cemetery, Belva.
Lilley, Laura Lea - 12 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Massie, Gordon Lanham - 1:30 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Morris, Heather - 10 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Pollard, Zandra Ann - 12 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.
Pozzie, Nettie G. - 4 p.m., Hafer’s Funeral Home, Elkview.
Tolley, Douglas L. - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.
Vance, James - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Woods, H.C. - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.