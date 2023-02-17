Funerals Today; Friday, February 18, 2023 Feb 17, 2023 47 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Anderson, Eugene Glenn - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.Batten, Frederick Neal - 1 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, Ripley.Chambers II, James Wright - 7 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Green, Roger Lee - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Harper, Kathy S. - 5 p.m., Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar.Izzo, Joseph "Joe" Jesse - 11 a.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Jackson, Larry Richard - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Lovejoy, Bobby - 11 a.m., Bear Branch Cemetery, Spurlockville.Mullins, Daniel G. - 2 p.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.Parrish Jr., John F. - 2 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.Sampson, Jack Ray - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.White, John Paul "Piddles" - 11 a.m., Faith Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans.Winowich, Nick - 10:30 a.m., United Disciples of Christ Church, South Charleston.Winter-Nunley, Sandra H - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight Robert M. Pedley Martha Fulks Brumfield Mary Louise Haynes John Paul "Piddles" White Albert Francis Terry Roy Hanshaw Sr. Sr. Legg Allie Jo McNeal Mary Louise Haynes Eugene Glenn Anderson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 17, 2023 Daily Mail WV Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health Robert Saunders: Poe and the bird of ill omen