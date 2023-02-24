Funerals Today; Friday February 24, 2023 Feb 24, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ankrom, Betty LeMoyne - 1 p.m., High Knob Cemetery, Sutton.Bare, Brian “Bubby” - 6 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.Carte, Nathaniel - 1 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.Keffer, Maxine Zelma Harper - 11 a.m., Clover Ridge Cemetery, Roane County.Lane, Angela “Angie” Leigh - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Martin, Arnold Lloyd - 2 p.m., Tyler Mt. Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Marcum, Lorraine - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Nuckles II, John Eubanks - 2 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Gardens, London.Porter, Ronald Dale - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Rutledge, Barry Michael - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of St. Albans, St. Albans.Selby, Craig Lee - 10:30 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Taylor, Larry Gene - 11 a.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Construction Industry Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Local Spotlight Leota Summers Lorra Stephanie Hawkins James William Wayne William Joseph Thompson Jr. Lorra Stephanie Hawkins Angela "Angie" Leigh Lane Joseph Lowell Townson Gregory Trevor Harrison Lillian May Hill John E. Moran Sr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 24, 2023 Daily Mail WV Clay County native honored by FBI for accomplishments as Assistant U.S. Attorney Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health