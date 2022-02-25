Funerals Today; Friday, February 25, 2022 Feb 25, 2022 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Burge, Edwin Lee - 1 p.m., Millwood United Methodist Church.Cunningham, Lilith Jean Riggs - 10 a.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Charleston.Curry, Glenna Mae Escue - 7 p.m., Valley Park Conference Center, Hurricane.Ellis, Donald Ray - 11 a.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veteran Cemetery, Dunbar.Hudnall, Todd Andrew - 6 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.Kean, Katherine Seaman - 12 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Knight, Lois May - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Mathes, Helen (Steele) - 1 p.m., Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen.Morris, Wade Eugene - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Moss, Deaconess Leona V. - 1 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, Saint Albans.Tomblin Jr., Delmer Lee “DJ” - 1 p.m., Valley of Decision Church, Verdunville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Saint Albans Leona Christianity Worship Charleston Jean Riggs Moss Valley Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints Recommended for you Local Spotlight Glenna Mae Escue Curry Blank Jackie "Jay" Wilkinson Kay Harris Blank Sean J. "Shue" Burke Barbara Lee Weiskircher Deaconess Leona V. “Pris Moss Blank Leona Violet Moss Arbie Lee Webb Lilith Jean Riggs Cunningham Iva May Snyder Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 25, 2022 Daily Mail WV Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network WVU students use skills in cybersecurity exercise with W.Va. National Guard, Polish allies Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down FOOTMAD to host traditional Irish band at Celtic Calling in Charleston Marshall's Winter Jazz Festival starts today