Funerals Today; Friday, February 3, 2023 Feb 3, 2023 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boggs, William “Rick” - 3 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Hudson, Janice Lucille - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Humphries, Joy Davis - 11 a.m., Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington.Pruden, Daniel M. “Pru” - 3 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Spencer, Robert Gene - 12 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Teaford, Jack Dewayne - Noon, Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Glasgow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Hydrography Recommended for you Local Spotlight Songia L. Taylor William “Rick” Boggs Edward James Bashlor Songia L. Taylor Joan Beavers Williams Carl Wayne Pettit Alva Renee Riffle Bonnett Lewis Davies Cynthia Earle Fleming William Howard Hensley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 3. 2023 Daily Mail WV Robert Saunders: Poe and the bird of ill omen How Edgar Allan Poe became the darling of the maligned and misunderstood The Hub names latest locations for Communities of Achievement Program The Hub: Seeking rural partners for building communities Backcountry Film Festival to be screened in Davis