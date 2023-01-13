Funerals Today, friday, January 12, 2023 Jan 13, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Armstead, Shirley 1 p.m., Levi Missionary Baptist Church, Rand.Coleman, Joyce Ann - 11 a.m., Hughes Creek Community Church, Hugheston.Donohoe, Delores Jean - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Marcinkowsky, Abigail - 4 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Charleston.Scott, Jerry Charles - 1 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.Sharp, Maida Alice - 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Shirley Levi Missionary Baptist Church Funeral Home Christianity Worship Lutheran Church Coleman St. Timothy Joyce Ann Recommended for you Local Spotlight Robert Dennis “Dooney Boxley Maida Alice Sharp Roland Douglas King Donna Jean Williams Irene E. Rutledge Barbara Ellen Westfall William “Bill” Howard Hensley Sandra Denice Mundy Mr. Linwood "BJ" Chaney, Jr. Reba Mae Casto Trending Now Articles Articles"The public should know what they voted on": WV Senate passes bills before releasing their textHarrison's firing ends long-standing partnership with HugginsLisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54WVU basketball: Mountaineers part ways with associate head coach Larry HarrisonCommunity invited to MLK birthday celebrationGazette-Mail editorial: Legislature wastes no time in going off railsWVSSAC assistant director Reed dead at 55Dear Abby: Woman wants her abusive mother-in-law kept awayWV Senate suspends rules, passes bills on first day of sessionGovernor's budget discussed in committee, debated by others Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 13, 2023 Daily Mail WV Backcountry Film Festival to be screened in Davis top story Remembering the legacy of the ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Diane Tarantini: A delectable trek to the Texas Bowl Chance encounter leads to CAMC kidney transplant for Ohio woman Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway