Funerals Today; Friday, January 13, 2022

Arthur, Patricia Faye Tanner - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Beckett, Loval Terry - 7 p.m., Tornado Apostolic Church.
Bibbee, Phoebe Kay - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Carpenter, Geraldine "Juggy" - 3 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Chambers, Vic - 1 p.m., Chambers Family Cemetery, Emmons.
Harrison Jr., Douglas James - 11 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Hensley, Matt - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Keogh, Edward - 10 a.m., St. John Catholic Church, Summersville.
Kirby, Wanda C. - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.
Mitchell, Dickie Lee - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.
Pauley, Connie Wyonna - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Zifilippo, Jimmy Mike - 1 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, South Charleston.