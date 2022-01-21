Funerals Today; Friday, January 21, 2022 Jan 21, 2022 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adkins, Dwane - 11 a.m., Hill Cemetery.Dangerfield, Darlene White - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Feola, Vivian (Shalhoup) - 11 a.m., St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.Green, Vickie Lee - 12 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Hinzman, Dolores Fay - 12 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.Holley, Marcella Scaggs - 2 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Hupp, Sarah Elizabeth - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, Saint Albans.Michael, Marianna - 1 p.m., Holstein Cemetery, Racine.Saber, Charles Robert - 12 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Spencer, James Cameron “Cam” - Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissionville.Stavrakis, Mitchell Minas - 12 p.m., Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.Thompson, Myrtle Arlene - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.Watson, Judith Carol - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Fisher Spencer Long Funeral Cemetery Dwane Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank George E. Ferrell Betty Jean Evans Cutlip Blank Bonnie Jean Linn Fay Eskew Blank Katherine Johnson Dolores Fay Hinzman Charles Robert Saber Blank Marshall E. Mitchell Blank Patricia A. Elswick Blank Diana B. Lawman Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 21, 2022 Daily Mail WV top story Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding in West Virginia Two WV towns pool resources to invigorate community Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes Diane Tarantini: A children's book is born Rocky Mountain highlights: Charleston native recounts fateful encounter, other worldly outdoor adventures