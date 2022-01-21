Thank you for Reading.

Adkins, Dwane - 11 a.m., Hill Cemetery.

Dangerfield, Darlene White - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Feola, Vivian (Shalhoup) - 11 a.m., St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.

Green, Vickie Lee - 12 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Hinzman, Dolores Fay - 12 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Holley, Marcella Scaggs - 2 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Hupp, Sarah Elizabeth - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, Saint Albans.

Michael, Marianna - 1 p.m., Holstein Cemetery, Racine.

Saber, Charles Robert - 12 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Spencer, James Cameron “Cam” - Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissionville.

Stavrakis, Mitchell Minas - 12 p.m., Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.

Thompson, Myrtle Arlene - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Watson, Judith Carol - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

