Bennett, Mary - 3 p.m., Fairview Cemetery, Nettie.
Compton, Chuck - 2 p.m., Maryetta United Baptist Church, Verdunville.
Harper, Frances - 2 p.m., Van United Methodist Church, Van.
Harris, Doris L. - 1 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, Point Pleasant.
McCormick, Denzil - 2 p.m., Yawkey Baptist Church.
Patel, Akshae - 12 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Richards, William - 2 p.m.,Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Shultz, Kenneth E. - 2 p.m., Shultz Cemetery, South Charleston.
Wolf, Kermit - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.