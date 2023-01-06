Funerals Today; Friday, January 6, 2023 Jan 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bolen, Clinton Ray - 1 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.Burgess, Timothy Wayne - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Carr, Terry James - 1 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.Casebolt, Marion Mildred - 1 p.m., Nitro Church of Christ, Nitro.Childress, Emory Cecil - 3 p.m., Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Fisher, James - 2 p.m., Old Kanawha Baptist Church, Pratt.Hager, Margarette E. - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Howell, Onia Jane - 2 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.Humphreys, William Stephen - 11 a.m., Tyler Mt. Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Jenkins, Robert Donald - 1 p.m., Union Valley Gospel Tabernacle, Charleston.McCormick, Eugene - 1 p.m., Sylvester Baptist Church, Sylvester.Meadows, Eveline Jane - 1 p.m., Ward Road Freewill Baptist Church, Nettie.Miller, Constance E. - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Parsons, Carolyn Sue - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Petty, Mable June Estep - Noon, Sharon Church of God, Dry Branch.Wagner, Norman Ray - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.Young, Ivan A. - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Kitchen Mortuary Clinton Ray Huntington Christianity Worship Memory Funeral Garden Recommended for you Local Spotlight Michael Lee Crowder Nancy Carol Waugh Redman David Alston Michael Frederick Goff Norman Ray “Tootsie” Wagner Redman David Alston Marilyn "Susie" Fridley Mary Lorentz Conley Canfield Constance E. Miller Kenneth Allen Parsons Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 6, 2023 Daily Mail WV Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway Bringing 'Bigs' and 'Littles' together Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas. Letters from teens From St. Nicholas to Sinterklaas: demythologizing Santa