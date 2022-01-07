Thank you for Reading.

Adams, Helen E. -1 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 at Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope

Beckett Jr., Russell Melvin - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Dillard, Kenneth Dale - 6 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Mace, Virginia Lucille - 12 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

McCormick, Teresa Leigh - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Red House.

Starcher. Ernest “Chick” Lynn - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Whited, Larry F. - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Williams, Brian Christopher - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

