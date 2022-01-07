Funerals Today; Friday, January 7, 2022 Jan 7, 2022 Jan 7, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adams, Helen E. -1 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 at Tyree Funeral Home, Mount HopeBeckett Jr., Russell Melvin - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Dillard, Kenneth Dale - 6 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Mace, Virginia Lucille - 12 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.McCormick, Teresa Leigh - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Red House.Starcher. Ernest “Chick” Lynn - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Whited, Larry F. - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.Williams, Brian Christopher - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Chapel Mausoleum Architecture Haven Teresa Leigh Adams Fisher Recommended for you Local Spotlight Beulah Virginia Burge Davis Blank Charles Odell Harless Darrell Lynn Hodges Matthew Curtis Lilly Blank Teresa Leigh McCormick Virginia Mae Tillis Mary Lenore Newman Sadie Jane Bonnett Blank Ruby Orwahua Hairston Blank Matthew Curtis Lilly Trending Now Articles ArticlesPrep wrestling: David Hall, former Herbert Hoover coach, dies at 60Winter's first major snowfall followed by season's coldest nightLegislature focused on what will bring and keep people in WV, even as COVID cases spikeWVU basketball: Mountaineers back at full strength vs. Kansas StateFeds: Justice coal companies are behind in mine safety debt payments as companies aim to get out of $2.5M environmental penaltyCharleston committee recommends contracts with Suddenlink, CAS Cable companiesHoppy Kercheval: Virus overrunning hospitals; we could help (Opinion)Marshall basketball: Beyers critical for success against FAUWV Ethics Commission tightens legislative rules on nepotism in government jobsCharleston developer knocks down ex-dress shop, library property Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 8, 2022 Daily Mail WV Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes Diane Tarantini: A children's book is born Rocky Mountain highlights: Charleston native recounts fateful encounter, other worldly outdoor adventures YWCA Women of Achievement to be recognized at February luncheon ceremony Robert Saunders: Slouching towards 2022