Funerals Today; Friday, July 1, 2022

Hardway II, Nelson - 12 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
Nichols, Bruce E. - 12 p.m., Madison Memory Gardens, Madison.
Painter, James G. - 10 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Paxton, Roger Dale - 10 a.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Charleston.
Pugh, Judy Nixon - 1 p.m., St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Charleston.
Rawson, Maysel F (Ross) - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Presbyterian Church, Pinch.
Stadler Sr., Richard Curtis - 10 a.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Stiles, Margaret Jane "Pat" - 5 p.m., Brown United Methodist Church, Charleston.