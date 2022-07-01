Thank you for Reading.

Hardway II, Nelson - 12 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Nichols, Bruce E. - 12 p.m., Madison Memory Gardens, Madison.

Painter, James G. - 10 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Paxton, Roger Dale - 10 a.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Charleston.

Pugh, Judy Nixon - 1 p.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Charleston.

Rawson, Maysel F (Ross) - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Presbyterian Church, Pinch.

Stadler Sr., Richard Curtis - 10 a.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Stiles, Margaret Jane “Pat” - 5 p.m., Brown United Methodist Church, Charleston.

