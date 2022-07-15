Funerals Today; Friday, July 15, 2022 Jul 15, 2022 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bissell, Steven Ellis - 6 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Bowles, Alice Lucinda - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Glasgow.Cox, Paul D. - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Cutlip, Thomas Arnold - 6 p.m., Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Charleston.Duncan, Merilda Susan - 12 p.m., New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.Justice, Constance Sue "Connie" - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Lake, Margaret Elizabeth - 9 a.m., Ascension Catholic Church, Hurricane.McDaniel, Kristin Michele - 6 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Charleston.Stutler Sr., Ronald Wilbert "Rooster" - 6 p.m., Slaughters Creek Memorial Free Will Baptist Church, Cabin Creek.Walker, Rev. Larry Allen - 2 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.Whitt, Karen Sue - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Christianity Glasgow Larry Allen Chapel Mausoleum Belle Recommended for you Local Spotlight Thomas Arnold Cutlip Blank Michael Handley Doss Blank Margaret Elizabeth Lake Mary Catherine (Clark) Call Blank Mary Catherine Call Blank Sharon Joyce “Shug” Lykins Blank Franklin D. “Frank” Bellomy Blank Kelli Lee Boggess Harrison Blank Eddy Ray “Fast Eddy” Peyton Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 15, 2022 Daily Mail WV Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America House calls: Medical centers increase telemedicine service outreach Steamboat dreams: An interview with Capt. Don Sanders Boho style: Eclectic Goods Market showcases local vendors Myths, stigma over dialects still exist