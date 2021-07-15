Thank you for Reading.

Atkins, Mr. George Leon - 2 p.m., Gateway Christian Church, St. Albans.

Bostic, Thomas “Tinker” - 11 a.m., Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle, Campbell’s Creek.

Cadle, Charles "Romie" - 1 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Cash, Dallas Demond - 11 a.m., Springhill Cemetery, Charleston.

Cremeans, Lois Virginia “Jenny” - 1 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Cummings, Shelly Leigh - noon, Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.

Derberry, Alice Ann - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Escue, Shirley Jean - 12 p.m., Maranatha Baptist Church, Tuppers Creek.

Jackson, Rod - Noon, Museum of Radio and Technology, 1640 Florence Avenue, Huntington.

Kiser, Alicia M. - 1 p.m., Kiser Cemetery, Jackson County.

Likens, Brian Scot - 4 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Rowsey, Russell William “Russ" - 1 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Walls, Judith Pearl - 1 p.m., Little Union Baptist Church, Calvin.

