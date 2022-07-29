Funerals Today; Friday, July 29, 2022 Jul 29, 2022 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ashworth, William Edward - 11 a.m., St Anthony Catholic Church, Charleston.Blanks, Rev. Leon R. - 11 a.m., New First Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.Brown, Linda V. - 7 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, Saint Albans.Carpenter, George - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Edwards, Ruth - Noon, Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Flick, Dr. Jason Benjamin "Jake" - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Haynes Jr., Lovell B. - 2 p.m., Tyler Mt. Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Herdman, Carol Ray - 12 p.m., Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor.Hilbert, Joshua Kyle - 7 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Houston, Timothy Delaney - 1 p.m., McCulla Funeral Home, Westover.Mangus, James "Jim" F. - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Maison, Virginia Sue - 2 p.m., Madison Memory Gardens, Madison.McWatters, Mrs. Dorothy - 11 a.m., Charleston Baptist Temple, Charleston.Mitchell, Doris S. Hiner - 2 p.m., Marlinton United Methodist Church.Nickerson, Rebecca "Teke" Alice - Noon, St. Timothy's in the Valley Episcopal Church, Hurricane. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags St. Timothy Madison Christianity Worship Noon Rebecca Alice Virginia Sue Valley Episcopal Church Hurricane Recommended for you Local Spotlight Carolyn Sue Ferguson Dr. Jason Benjamin Flick Carolyn Donna Blake Blank Linda Faye Payne Marion Thomas Bostic Jr. Janet Hayes Allison Blank Daniel Eugene Fizer Blank Clara Faye Blackshire Ruth Edwards Blank James Lee “Jim” Johnson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 29, 2022 Daily Mail WV Charleston author strikes gold with comprehensive 'Golden Girls' guidebook Browning, 'Golden Girls' actress to meet fans in Princeton Saturday Central West Virginia Writing Project: Teaching teachers to write Kathleen M. Jacobs: Help for young writers Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America