Thank you for Reading.

Bennett, Christina L. - 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Freeman, Barbara Ann - 11 a.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Graham, Gertrude Spangler - 11 a.m., Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane.

Loudermilk, Travis Lee - 2 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.

Peters, Alma Lou - 1 p.m., Living Faith Church, Marmet.

Skiles, Frank D. - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Stubbs, Regina (Bigley) - 1 p.m., St. Timothy's in the Valley Episcopal Church, Hurricane.

Summers, Patricia A. Ulderich - 2 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Williams, Trilby J. Pauley - 2 p.m., McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church, Sod.

Tags

Recommended for you