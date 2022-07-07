Funerals Today; Friday, July 8, 2022 Jul 7, 2022 Jul 7, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bennett, Christina L. - 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.Freeman, Barbara Ann - 11 a.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.Graham, Gertrude Spangler - 11 a.m., Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane.Loudermilk, Travis Lee - 2 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.Peters, Alma Lou - 1 p.m., Living Faith Church, Marmet.Skiles, Frank D. - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Stubbs, Regina (Bigley) - 1 p.m., St. Timothy's in the Valley Episcopal Church, Hurricane.Summers, Patricia A. Ulderich - 2 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.Williams, Trilby J. Pauley - 2 p.m., McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church, Sod. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags St. Timothy Regina Valley Episcopal Church Hurricane Christianity Recommended for you Local Spotlight Regina (Bigley) Stubbs Blank Warren Edwin Pauley Sharon Gail Burton Martin Eugene Aldon Workman Roby Gragg Kaufman Gertrude Spangler Graham Blank Karen Rectenwald Frank Tex Frye Nelson Norman Spencer Blank Linda Joyce Humphrey Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 9, 2022 Daily Mail WV Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America House calls: Medical centers increase telemedicine service outreach Steamboat dreams: An interview with Capt. Don Sanders Boho style: Eclectic Goods Market showcases local vendors Myths, stigma over dialects still exist