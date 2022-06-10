Funerals Today; Friday, June 10, 2022 Jun 10, 2022 9 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Allen, Lisa Sue - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Brown, Marmel Janette - 10 a.m., Stockert Funeral Home & Cremation, Flatwoods.Carter, Sheila Faye McComas - 11 a.m., Harmony United Methodist Church, Huntington.Casdorph, Teresa L. - 6 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Chaney, Kimberly S. - Noon, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.Chandler, Bertha Louise - 1 p.m., Ashford Church of God Holiness, Ashford.Clonch, Lahanna Mariah - 2 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.Gordon, Bill - 11 a.m., Pine Grove Cemetery, Leon.Harmon, Joann Cabell - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Lanham, Mark Anthony - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.McCormick, Edith Augusta Minner - 1 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.Richardson, Paula Rae - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Romine, Alice Marcella - 11 a.m., Handley Nazarene Church, Handley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Allen Architecture Christianity Worship Funeral Ashford Church Of God Holiness Lisa Sue Pine Grove Bertha Louise Recommended for you Local Spotlight Keith Edward Bailey Edith Augusta Minner McCormick Carol Lou Pettry Garlow Kimberly S. Chaney Richard Dale Garnes Blank Vivian Dove Whitlock Hash Blank Harry Hobart Bailey Rita Chapman Blank Judy Ann Herbert Stewart Sandra "Sandy" Lee Hogan Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 10, 2022 Daily Mail WV ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says Seeking solidarity: West Side community event to address gun violence Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort Active SWV promotes healthier habits, lifestyles for West Virginians