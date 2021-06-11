Bass, Kevin Michael “Mike” - 1 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Grass, Marie - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Haynes, George E. - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Holmes, Janet Gay - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, 1st Mausoleum.
Kime, Carolyn Sue Fields - 11 a.m., Gandeeville Community Cemetery, Gandeeville.
Lingsch, Rosemary Alice - 12 p.m., (livestream) http://graceofnaples.com
Lucas, Pansy Marie Hall - 11 a..m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
McGinley, Sean Patrick - 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Charleston.
Miller, Samantha - 7 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Patterson, John-Phillip - 12:30 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
Shelton, Robert “Bob” Lee - 2 p.m., Arnett Chapel, Arnett.
Stump, Michael “Mike” Douglas - 6 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Walker, Dorothy J. - 12 p.m., Brookside Ministries COGIC, Mt. Carbon, WV.
Woodall, Dorothy “Dottie” - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin.