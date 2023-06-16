Funerals Today; Friday, June 16, 2023 Jun 16, 2023 4 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryant, Christopher Lee - 6 p.m., Cunningham-Parker and Johnson, Charleston.Burford, Norma J. - 2:30 p.m., Sissonville Memorial Gardens, Sissonville.Gilfilen, Donzie Ray - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Gross, Keagan Jay - 7 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.Harris, Deborah Ann Whittington - 12 p.m., Tyler Mt. Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Jones, Sherron Ann - Noon, Grace Bible Church, Charleston.Long, Johnny W. - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Mcguire, Tim E. - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Local Spotlight Rev Dianne Simmons Chase Anita Davis Mosley Bruce Edward Hopkins Oeda F. Jividen Patricia Rae Keene Wells Sherron Ann “Turk” Jones Angelia Faye Nichols John Frederick Moore Keagan Jay Gross Teddy Leo Sigman Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV A rural town, a fleeing flagship and a faltering faith in higher education What COVID-19 taught us about grief traditions in Appalachia From print to podcast: Recording and recounting Fayette County murder mysteries Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods