Thank you for Reading.

Brown, James Lee - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Cochran, Reverend Dr. Earl W. - 11 a.m., Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston.

Craze, Tammy Regina - 11 a.m., Ramsey Cemetery, Bell Creek.

Eaton Jr., Robert Eugene - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Estep, Rebecca Maye - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Harrah, Nora Lucinda “Puggy” - 11 a.m., Goff-McClanahan Cemetery.

Hill, Harvey C. - 2 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Humphreys, Brenda Ann Wandling - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Krebs, Allen Rodney - 11 a.m., Union Cemetery, Letart.

Linville, Gary Carlleal - 11 a.m., Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey.

Shaw, Thomas Junior - 1 p.m., Barker Ridge Cemetery, Centralia.

Parsons, Arbutus Mae - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Tags

Recommended for you