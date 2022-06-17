Funerals Today; Friday June 17, 2022 Jun 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brown, James Lee - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Cochran, Reverend Dr. Earl W. - 11 a.m., Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston.Craze, Tammy Regina - 11 a.m., Ramsey Cemetery, Bell Creek.Eaton Jr., Robert Eugene - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Estep, Rebecca Maye - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Harrah, Nora Lucinda “Puggy” - 11 a.m., Goff-McClanahan Cemetery.Hill, Harvey C. - 2 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.Humphreys, Brenda Ann Wandling - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Krebs, Allen Rodney - 11 a.m., Union Cemetery, Letart.Linville, Gary Carlleal - 11 a.m., Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey.Shaw, Thomas Junior - 1 p.m., Barker Ridge Cemetery, Centralia.Parsons, Arbutus Mae - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charleston Garden Earl W. Christianity Reverend Methodist Orchard Memory Recommended for you Local Spotlight Timothy Dewayne “Turk" Thomas Nora Lucinda “Puggy” Harrah Dorothy Louise Wolfe Brooks Donna Jean Atkinson Blank Michael Maddox Ernest "Ernie" Rhodes Blank Ernest “Ernie” Rhodes James “Little” Daugherty Blank Douglas Edward Hudson Donna Louise (Samms) Short Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 17, 2022 Daily Mail WV Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says Seeking solidarity: West Side community event to address gun violence Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort