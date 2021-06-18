Thank you for Reading.

Anderson, Darrell DeWayne "De" - Noon, Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Angel, Peggy Gail (Sowards) - 1 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Arthur, Mariessa Kelly - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Boggess, Jacqueline Lou - 11 a.m., Old Thaxton Cemetery, Charleston.

Drennen, Glenn Roger - 2 p.m., Summersville Baptist Family Life Center.

Ferrell, Loverna Ellen - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Hager, Carolyn - 2 p.m., Rock Branch Independent Church.

Hamilton, M. Tom - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Kelly, William Edward - 2 p.m., Kelly's Creek Community Church, Charleston.

Moody, John "Bob" - Noon, High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.

Rhem, Willie Dennis - 6 p.m., (Fish Fry) - Washington High Community Center, London, WV.

Richardson, Joyce Ann (Berry) - 12 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Roush, Lu Ann - 11 a.m., Faith Baptist Church, Mason.

Snodgrass, Alonzo Ray - 1 p.m., Spring Hill Baptist Church, South Charleston.

Starcher, Leslie Buell – 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

