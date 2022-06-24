Funerals Today; Friday June 24, 2022 Jun 24, 2022 47 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alsop, George Michael “Mike” - 3:30 p.m., Rock Lake Presbyterian Church, South Charleston.Andrews, Ruth Carolyn - 2 p.m., Koontz Cemetery, Clendenin.Blanton, Margaret “Granny” - 1 p.m., Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery, Victor.Clagg, Roger Harold - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Eads, Kenneth Michael - 12:30 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.Ferrell, Amanda Grace - 4 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, Nitro.Groves, Mary Alice - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.Humphreys, Evelyn L. “Effie” - 12 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park Upper Mausoleum.Neil, Ronnie Dale - 6 p.m., Zoar Baptist Church, Cross Lanes.Prichard, Shelba J. - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Sharp, William Robert “Bob” - 1 p.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, Charleston.Thomas, Nancy Carrie Nichols - 1 p.m., Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.Weaver, Norma Lea - 3 p.m., Floral Hills Gardens of Memories, Pocatalico. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Norma Lea Hill Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery Christianity Memory Weaver Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Roger Harold Clagg Blank Kenneth Michael Eads Blank Robert Steven “Rob” Revels Paul Stephen Miller Paul Stephen Miller David Lee Erwin Blank Paul Stephen Miller Richard Hanson Sr. Chapman Edward Dillon Jr. David Cleon Groff Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 24, 2022 Daily Mail WV Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says