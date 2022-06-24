Thank you for Reading.

Alsop, George Michael “Mike” - 3:30 p.m., Rock Lake Presbyterian Church, South Charleston.

Andrews, Ruth Carolyn - 2 p.m., Koontz Cemetery, Clendenin.

Blanton, Margaret “Granny” - 1 p.m., Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery, Victor.

Clagg, Roger Harold - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Eads, Kenneth Michael - 12:30 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Ferrell, Amanda Grace - 4 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, Nitro.

Groves, Mary Alice - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Humphreys, Evelyn L. “Effie” - 12 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park Upper Mausoleum.

Neil, Ronnie Dale - 6 p.m., Zoar Baptist Church, Cross Lanes.

Prichard, Shelba J. - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Sharp, William Robert “Bob” - 1 p.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, Charleston.

Thomas, Nancy Carrie Nichols - 1 p.m., Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.

Weaver, Norma Lea - 3 p.m., Floral Hills Gardens of Memories, Pocatalico.

