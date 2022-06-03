Funerals Today; Friday, June 3, 2022 Jun 3, 2022 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Austin Sr., Bishop Michael Dean - 12 p.m., Maranatha Fellowship Church, St. Albans.Blankenship, Ines - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Cavender, Mary (Lewis) - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Cogar, Mary Grace - 11 a.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.Cook, Eloise Sue - 2 p.m., Prayer Connection Lighthouse Church, Danville.Jones, Linda Margaret - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Rodgers, Douglas Andrew - 11 a.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Michael Dean Funeral Christianity Worship Eloise Sue Austin Linda Margaret Ines Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Sandra “Sandy” Lee Hogan Larry David Dickerson Blank Arthur Fredrick Whaples Blank Larry D. Dickerson Blank Eloise Sue Cook Ruth Anne Smith John Wayne Taylor Jean Rosemary Boyd Moore William “Bill” Caufield Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 3, 2022 Daily Mail WV top story Seeking solidarity: West Side community event to address gun violence Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort Active SWV promotes healthier habits, lifestyles for West Virginians Floats and flags: South Charleston Armed Forces Parade set for Saturday Free military and veterans appreciation picnic to be held in Huntington