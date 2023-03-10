Funerals Today; Friday, March 10, 2023 Mar 10, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barker, Jackie Lee - 12 p.m., Dunbar First Baptist Church, Dunbar.Coleman, Michael Vincent - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Harper Sr., Dana Lee - 2 p.m., Tyler Mt. Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Maggard, Louis Maynard - 1 p.m., Hampton Baptist Church, East Bank.Marcum, Sherry Lynne - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Roberts, Carl - 2 p.m., The Eastwind Apostolic Church, Chesapeake.Smith, Rev. David Lee - 2 p.m., North Charleston Apostolic Church.Sweeney, Maude Etna - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight James Lewis Jamerson Johnson Thomas Larond Tyler Timothy George Moody Shaun Allan Tolbert Justin Lee Devore Rosanna Marie Cavender Margaret Louise Stapleton Drema Sue Toyek Rev. David Lee Smith James Lewis Jamerson Johnson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 10, 2023 Daily Mail WV St. Albans Scottish Fiddle Orchestra to perform today Native plants face perilous future How dangerous was the Ohio chemical train derailment? WVU faculty weigh in on aftermath of chemical spill Clay County native honored by FBI for accomplishments as Assistant U.S. Attorney