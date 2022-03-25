Thank you for Reading.

Atkins, Alice L. - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Atkinson, Ruth Ann McClaskie - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Berry, Mary (Pignato) - 11 a.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church, St. Albans.

Drescher, Otto John - 1 p.m., Highlawn Presbyterian Church, St. Albans.

Eden, Mark Lynn - 11 a.m., Rock Branch Independent Church, Nitro.

Fisher, Virginia Faye - 1 p.m., Goldtown Community Church, Kenna.

Harless, Alicen Jean - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Harrison, Jewell Gibson - 12 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Harvey, William Scott - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Leach II, Gary “Lee” - 1 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.

Matheny, Cheryl Lynn - Noon, Pine Grove Cemetery, Leon.

St. John, Keyshawnta J. - 5 p.m., Abundant Life Ministries, Charleston.

Wensil, Samuel William - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

