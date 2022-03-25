Funerals Today; Friday, March 25, 2022 Mar 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Atkins, Alice L. - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Atkinson, Ruth Ann McClaskie - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Berry, Mary (Pignato) - 11 a.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church, St. Albans.Drescher, Otto John - 1 p.m., Highlawn Presbyterian Church, St. Albans.Eden, Mark Lynn - 11 a.m., Rock Branch Independent Church, Nitro.Fisher, Virginia Faye - 1 p.m., Goldtown Community Church, Kenna.Harless, Alicen Jean - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Harrison, Jewell Gibson - 12 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.Harvey, William Scott - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.Leach II, Gary “Lee” - 1 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.Matheny, Cheryl Lynn - Noon, Pine Grove Cemetery, Leon.St. John, Keyshawnta J. - 5 p.m., Abundant Life Ministries, Charleston.Wensil, Samuel William - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Chapel Summersville Harvey Christianity William Scott Funeral Recommended for you Local Spotlight Carolyn Rose Moore Lisa Colleen Samples Gary “Lee” Leach II Mark Lynn Eden Richard Wyatt Crouser David Norris White Blank Bessie Roberta “Bertie” Lett Blank Warren Du’trell Collins Blank Margaret “Maggie” Salimi Blank Robert Kelly Cunningham Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 25, 2022 Daily Mail WV Nationals statement from the board of the Charleston Amateur Hockey Association Nationals prove slippery for Charleston Chiefs, team will shoot for next year Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks WVU sleep medicine program deemed a ‘game changer’ for hospitalized patients Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans