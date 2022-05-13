Funerals Today; Friday, May 13, 2022 May 13, 2022 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anderson, Robert Hoyt - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Arthur II, Donald Cecil - 3 p.m., Providence Baptist Church, Scott Depot.Ashley, Judith Ann - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Cochran, Kenneth Ray "Kenny" - Noon, Snodgrass Funeral Home, S. Charleston.Egnor, Jessie Lenzo - 11 a.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Holstein, Barbara Ann - 1 p.m., Ashford Church of God Holiness.Johnson, Daniel Lee - 1 p.m., Bethany Baptist Church, Charleston.Mayhan, Barbara Elizabeth Mason - 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.Pauley, Teresa Elizabeth - 6 p.m., Three Mile Wesleyan Church, Elkview.Peak, Betty Jo Ellis - 1:30 p.m., Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington.Price, Janet Geraldine Garrison - 11 a.m., Griffith Branch Cemetery, Uneeda.Querrey, Paul - 6 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Stevens, Sharon Kay - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Thompson, Keitha M. - 3 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Robert Hoyt Christianity Architecture Barbara Ann Holstein Funeral Ashford Church Of God Holiness Arthur Ii Recommended for you Local Spotlight Doreen Gale Ashworth Jones Ewing Gene Nolan Sr. Barbara Jean Terry Blank Ashley Kay Dreher Keitha M. Thompson Frederick Bruce Garrett Ernest M. "Butch" Taylor Jr. Faye Peyton Blank William “Boo” Beane Steven Ryan Call Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 13, 2022 Daily Mail WV Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it Book excerpt: ‘Ginseng Diggers’ Catering to Appalachian appetites: Free folk arts and culture workshops continue through May at High Rocks Academy Origins of the High Rocks Academy Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing