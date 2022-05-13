Thank you for Reading.

Anderson, Robert Hoyt - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Arthur II, Donald Cecil - 3 p.m., Providence Baptist Church, Scott Depot.

Ashley, Judith Ann - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Cochran, Kenneth Ray "Kenny" - Noon, Snodgrass Funeral Home, S. Charleston.

Egnor, Jessie Lenzo - 11 a.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Holstein, Barbara Ann - 1 p.m., Ashford Church of God Holiness.

Johnson, Daniel Lee - 1 p.m., Bethany Baptist Church, Charleston.

Mayhan, Barbara Elizabeth Mason - 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Pauley, Teresa Elizabeth - 6 p.m., Three Mile Wesleyan Church, Elkview.

Peak, Betty Jo Ellis - 1:30 p.m., Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington.

Price, Janet Geraldine Garrison - 11 a.m., Griffith Branch Cemetery, Uneeda.

Querrey, Paul - 6 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Stevens, Sharon Kay - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Thompson, Keitha M. - 3 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Tags

Recommended for you