Funerals Today; Friday, May 19, 2023

Allen, Donna J. - 1 p.m., United Methodist Church, Sutton.
Bowen, Erma Lee - 6 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Garten, James William (Bill) - 12 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.
McCready, Michael Peter - 11 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Church, South Charleston.
Morris, Yvonne - 2 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Spencer, Brian Andrews - 6 p.m., The Crossroads Community Church, Sissonville.
Walker, Jeanie Sue Hess - 1:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.