Thank you for Reading.

Bond, Suzanne Gail - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Cashwell, Erma Lee "Peachie" - 1 p.m., Institute Church of the Nazarene, Dunbar.

Clegg, Denise - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Dawson, Ernie Pat - Noon, Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Frame, Glenna - 9:30 a.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Gillispie, Melvin Ray - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Hay, Lawrence Randall - 5 p.m., Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Sissonville.

Linville, Peggy Tucker - 11 a.m., Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Cedar Grove.

Smithson, Jamaica Roseanne - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Squires, Rosella Anita Gillespie - 2 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Tags

Recommended for you