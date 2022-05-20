Funerals Today; Friday May 20, 2022 May 20, 2022 15 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bond, Suzanne Gail - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Cashwell, Erma Lee "Peachie" - 1 p.m., Institute Church of the Nazarene, Dunbar.Clegg, Denise - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Dawson, Ernie Pat - Noon, Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.Frame, Glenna - 9:30 a.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.Gillispie, Melvin Ray - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Hay, Lawrence Randall - 5 p.m., Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Sissonville.Linville, Peggy Tucker - 11 a.m., Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Cedar Grove.Smithson, Jamaica Roseanne - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Squires, Rosella Anita Gillespie - 2 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memory Tyler Mountain Christianity Clegg Dunbar Denise Institute Church Garden Recommended for you Local Spotlight David P. VanHorn Blank Michael R. McVay Donna Lynn Barnes Blank Branden Allen Stewart Giles Brinford Burgess Jr. Blank Erma Lee Cashwell Robert V. “Bob” Harper Jennings W. Hamilton David W. Richardson Peggy Joan Lively Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 20, 2022 Daily Mail WV Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car Museum highlights C&O’s history Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it Book excerpt: ‘Ginseng Diggers’ Catering to Appalachian appetites: Free folk arts and culture workshops continue through May at High Rocks Academy