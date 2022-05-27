Funerals Today; Friday, May 27, 2022 May 27, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cannon, Derrick - 10:30 a.m., Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens, Morgantown.Clark, Melissa Dawn Spurlock - 3 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.Coffman, Darren - 12 p.m., Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, OH.Gillispie, Melvin Ray - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Glenn, Grace Delores - 1 p.m., Beech Hill United Methodist Church, Southside.Godwin, Velma “Jean” Wolfe - 3:30 p.m., North Hills Baptist Church, Charleston.Groff, Richard Clayton - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Harless, Rosalea Ann - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Mullins, Warren Everette - 10:30 a.m., Little Walnut United Baptist Church, Dingess.Rardon, David Leon - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Beverly Hills Christianity Worship Morgantown Memory Derrick Huntington Clark Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jack Odell Cobb Sr. Blank Gary Ray Carter Blank Terri Lynn Hanshaw Blank Arnie Lee Painter Blank Joy Lou Chase Weekley William “Bill” Caufield Robert “Bobby” Wilson Blank Betty Jo Stuart Richard Clayton Groff Joy Lou Chase Weekley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 27, 2022 Daily Mail WV Floats and flags: South Charleston Armed Forces Parade set for Saturday Free military and veterans appreciation picnic to be held in Huntington Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car Museum highlights C&O’s history Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it