Thank you for Reading.

Cannon, Derrick - 10:30 a.m., Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens, Morgantown.

Clark, Melissa Dawn Spurlock - 3 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Coffman, Darren - 12 p.m., Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, OH.

Gillispie, Melvin Ray - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Glenn, Grace Delores - 1 p.m., Beech Hill United Methodist Church, Southside.

Godwin, Velma “Jean” Wolfe - 3:30 p.m., North Hills Baptist Church, Charleston.

Groff, Richard Clayton - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Harless, Rosalea Ann - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Mullins, Warren Everette - 10:30 a.m., Little Walnut United Baptist Church, Dingess.

Rardon, David Leon - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Tags

Recommended for you