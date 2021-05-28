Bradley, Melissa (Missy) Joy - 6 p.m., Charleston Eagles Club.
Burnett, Delores Ann - 11 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Greninger, Sarah B. (Friend) - 7 p.m., Bible Center Church, Charleston.
Haynes, Betty Lou - 12 p.m., Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.
Lancaster, Melvin Lee - 1 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
McAlister, Philip M. - 1 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.
McDermott, Michael Patrick - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Nelson, John - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Young, Dolores M. "Dodo" - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Groove.