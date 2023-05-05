Funerals Today; Friday, May 5, 2023 May 5, 2023 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Allen, Kimberly Lynn - 3 p.m., Pentecostal Affirming Ministries, Charleston.Bsharah, George Nazem - 11 a.m., St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.Casto, Lee Ann - 11 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Glasscock, Alice Rae - 10 a.m., Domico Funeral Home, Fairmont.Harvey, Virginia Faye - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Lacy, Edith Marie - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Neal, Carolyn - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Neff, Sterling “Lacy” - 2 p.m., Walnut Grove Cemetery, Wilson Ridge.Sandridge, Martha “Granny” - 1 p.m., Point Mountain Cemetery, Webster Springs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight Raymond Harry Browning Edwin Allen “Ed” Trudgen Rodney Lee Holt Lee Ann Casto Mildred Virginia Breedlove Alma Jean Rice Robert L. “Bob” Suttles Phillip Jones Edward Waters Patrick “Pat” Tucker Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail