Bowles, Russell Leon - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Charleston.

Cooper, Sonja - 1 p.m., Stockert Funeral Home & Cremation, Flatwoods.

Courts, Ellen - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Goins Sr., Woody William - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Harless, Dena Ruth - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Hunt, Melvin J. - 1 p.m., Mohawk Freewill Baptist Church, Mohawk.

Newman, Joan Carole Thompson - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Phillips, Carolyn Jean (Theibert) - 6 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Vance, Joshua Wayne - 4 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

