Funerals Today; Friday, May 6, 2022

Bowles, Russell Leon - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Charleston.
Cooper, Sonja - 1 p.m., Stockert Funeral Home & Cremation, Flatwoods.
Courts, Ellen - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Goins Sr., Woody William - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Harless, Dena Ruth - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Hunt, Melvin J. - 1 p.m., Mohawk Freewill Baptist Church, Mohawk.
Newman, Joan Carole Thompson - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Phillips, Carolyn Jean (Theibert) - 6 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Vance, Joshua Wayne - 4 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.